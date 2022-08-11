Indian democracy imperilled by Hindutva authoritarian regime, neoliberalism

Having come back to power with an increased majority in May 2019, the BJP has set itself the goal of establishing a one-party dictatorship. This requires an outright onslaught on the opposition. Their role in Parliament is being sidelined; elected state governments of the opposition are destabilised by purchase of MLAs and the selective use of central agencies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI and the Income Tax department have been weaponised against opposition leaders and ministers in the opposition-ruled state governments.

The devaluation of Parliament and the degrading of parliamentary procedures have become particularly virulent in the second term of the Modi government. The Parliament sat for less than 50 days in 2021. Apart from lack of discussion on legislations, there is hardly any scrutiny of legislative bills.

From 60 to 70 per cent of the bills being referred to the standing committees by the Lok Sabha during the UPA government dropped to 22 per cent in the first term of the Modi government and to just 13 per cent in the second term.

This is compounded by the denial of the right of the opposition to raise issues and press for a vote during the legislative process. The status of the Rajya Sabha has been downgraded with various legislations being declared Money Bills to bypass scrutiny and vote in the upper house.

The authoritarian drive has led to the trampling upon of the democratic rights and civil liberties of citizens which are enshrined in the Constitution.

The criminalisation of dissent and suppression of civil liberties are the hallmark of an authoritarian regime. This has reached unprecedented height through the use of draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the sedition clause.

Between 2014 and 2020, in a period of period of seven years, around 690 cases under UAPA were registered and 10,552 people arrested under the provisions of the law. These include political activists, civil right advocates, journalists and writers. The Bhima Koregaon case in which 16 prominent activists and intellectuals have been in jail for three years under the UAPA is a prime example.

A characteristic feature of an authoritarian regime is when the judiciary ceases to act independently and keeps a check on executive excess. The recent judgments on the appeal proffered by Zakia Jafri and the verdict on the powers and jurisdiction of the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) show how the highest court of the land too is under siege pressure from executive assaults.

The current ongoing assault on democracy seeks to change the nature of the Republic by truncating democracy and undermining secularism and federalism.