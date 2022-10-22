Indian laws and the draft telecom bill undermine privacy of citizens

However, broad surveillance adversely impacts anonymity on the internet, access to strong encryption, the issue of traceability, and laws on identifying the first originator of a message.

In 2018, Australia enacted the Assistance and Access Act, to allow LEAs access to messages on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. It enforced conditions on tech companies and service providers to build surveillance capabilities, such as through push notifications that download malware to a target’s computer or phone.

It was modelled after the U.K.’s Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (‘UK Act’), called the “Snoopers Charter” by its critics. The UK Act contains mandatory, broad and secret decryption obligations for service providers.

It allows for the U.K. government to order telecommunication providers to remove any electronic protection measure. Thanks to a series of cases by civil society organisations Liberty and Privacy International, the U.K. High Court of Justice found that it is unlawful for British security services like the Security Service, the Secret Intelligence Service and the Government Communications Headquarters, to obtain an individual’s communications data from telecom providers without prior independent authorisation, while carrying out criminal investigations.

However, it still allows indiscriminate snooping on people irrespective of whether they are suspected of crimes, although this is being appealed. That the Australian law followed the footsteps of the UK Act is hardly unique. A similar trajectory is noticeable with other countries.

In India, on January 25, 2020, a Rajya Sabha Ad-hoc Committee “to study the alarming issue of pornography on social media and its effects on children and society as a whole”, had submitted that the Information Technology (Intermediaries guidelines) Rules, 2011 should be modified to enable tracing of the originator of child sexual abuse-related messages shared on end-to-end encryption platforms.

Mandatory traceability requirements, often introduced through legislation, undermines encryption. It requires communication and social media apps to always be able to identify the first originator of any message, just in case law enforcement requires it in the future.

In May 2021, in the matter of WhatsApp LLC versus Union of India (2021), WhatsApp moved the Delhi High Court against the Union government to halt the implementation of rules that mandate traceability, arguing that the requirements violated constitutionally guaranteed privacy protections. Notably, the government relied on similar moves by the governments of U.K., U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Brazil to justify its position.

According to WhatsApp: “In order to trace even one message, services would have to trace every message…That’s because there is no way to predict which message a government would want to investigate in the future. In doing so, a government that chooses to mandate traceability is effectively mandating a new form of mass surveillance. To comply, messaging services would have to keep giant databases of every message you send, or add a permanent identity stamp — like a fingerprint — to private messages with friends, family, colleagues, doctors, and businesses.”

Consequently, India’s latest Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (‘IT Rules’) require large social media platforms to identify and disclose the “first originator” of a message pertaining to an “offence related to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order, or of incitement to an offence relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material”.