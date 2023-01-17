Indian workers suffer from work-life balance mismatch: ILO report

Indian workers are suffering much from work-life balance mismatch and the South Asian workers have the longest working hours compared to any other region of the world. This has been revealed in the first ever report on ‘Working Time and Work-life Balance Around the World’ released by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Working hours for workers in developing countries including India have been longer since 1950s, the decade before which there is no data. In India, the working hours have been on the increase since 1970s.

The average number of work hours in Southern Asia is highest in the world at 49 hours a week, as against the world average of 43.9. Working hours for men in this region is even higher at 51.5 as against the world average of 46.2. For women of Southern Asia, the working hours are 40.8, as against the world average of 40.5.

From a global sectoral perspective, the sectors with the longest weekly hours of work in 2019 were wholesale and retail trade which was 49.1 hours. The working hours for transport and communications was 48.2, and manufacturing 47.6.

The sectors with the shortest weekly hours of work were agriculture (37.9 hours), education (39.3 hours) and health services (39.8 hours), although it seems likely that the extreme demands on the health services sector arising from the COVID-19 pandemic would have substantially increased average hours of work in that sector.