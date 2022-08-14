India's aspiration for a greater role on global stage is incongruous with its present behaviour

The question ‘how free are we?’ has two answers. Surveying the past few years, it is not easy to escape the sense that we are not quite free. Since 2014, but more since 2019, India has accelerated down the path it took under the BJP. New and innovative means of torturing its minorities have been found, and applied with impunity by the State and the mobs it has empowered.

A fierce Hindu nationalism, aimed internally at India’s own citizens, became more unhinged and more vengeful. The trauma and distress of minority Indians, palpable on social media, was shocking to those not aware of the gravity of developments.

Just as appalling was the apathy of the majority to their pain; many Hindus, in fact, expressed their satisfaction, if not pleasure, at the persecution. Social media exposed Indians quite thoroughly, in a way that may not have been noticeable in previous decades.

Another development of note was the Indian State’s devolution of considerable authority to Hindu mobs. In the national capital region (NCR), the State had designated open spaces for Friday prayers. This was for the hundreds of thousands of migrants working in the NCR who do not have access to a local mosque. After mobs disrupted their prayer week after week, the government of Haryana withdrew permission in December 2021.