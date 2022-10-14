India’s current account deficit now highest in last nine years

Trade numbers for the fiscal 2022-2023 are looking dismal, and the expectation is that for the Q1 and Q2, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) will be the highest in nine years.

A quick search on items using the harmonized system (HS) at a two-digit level reveals that there are six such items (among the top ten tradable items) which are of intra-industry types and contribute more than 70 per cent of India’s trade deficit.

Controlling CAD would call for understanding the nature of the deficit and policy response to counter it.

These six items of interest are Mineral Fuels, Oils, and Bituminous Substances (HS Code 27); Natural or Cultured Pearls, Semiprecious Stones, Diamonds, and Gold (HS Code 71); Electrical Machinery and Equipment, Sound Recorders, and TV (HS Code 85); Nuclear Reactor Boilers, Machinery and Mechanical Equipment (HS Code 84); Organic Chemicals (HS Code 29); and Iron and Steel (HS Code 72).

All of these items are income-elastic, that is, the imports are likely to increase when any economy is growing. India is one of the fastest growing large economies, with GDP projected to grow around 7 per cent this fiscal year. Therefore, it is not surprising that India will need more mineral fuels, such as coal, petroleum and natural gas to sustain growth.