India’s wild elephant population is dwindling—fast. Although we take pride in laying claim to 50 per cent of the world’s population of Asian elephants, recent surveys conducted by the Union ministry of environment and forest and climate change reveal these gentle giants could well be on the road to extinction.

Electrocution has emerged as a major cause of death, overtaking poaching as the No. 1 elephant killer. In the first two weeks of March this year, Tamil Nadu lost three female elephants, electrocuted by an illegal electric fence put up by farmers in Dharmapuri district. It could have been even more tragic. If the forest department hadn’t sent an alert to the electricity department, the wires might not have been disconnected in time to save the two nine-month-old calves who were desperately trying to reach their dead mothers.

Eleven days later, in the same district, a male elephant came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot. The farmer was arrested. But the damage had been done.

All across India, more and more villagers are taking the law into their hands and putting up illegal electrical fencing to stop elephants from straying into their fields. A single electric wire is strung all along the periphery of a farm and connected to an overhead power line. With a current of 220 volts coursing through, even the biggest elephant has little chance of survival if it comes in contact with these deadly live wires that seem to have become the norm across several states with elephant corridors. The MoEF revealed that 531 elephants died between 2014 and 2022. This comprises two per cent of the total population of elephants in the country (27,300).

While the farmer in Tamil Nadu told the police his reason for stringing up the wires was to kill the wild boars destroying his crops, in Uttarakhand, farmers have no qualms in confessing that they are doing it to kill elephants.

“The problem is that all the key elephant corridors that provide sustenance to the 2,000 or so jumbos living in Uttarakhand have been encroached upon, with the local population using this forest land to construct houses and for agricultural purposes. Once their corridors get fragmented, where will these elephants go in search of food and water?” says Dehradun-based environmentalist, Reenu Paul.