India’s image diminished by Hindu diaspora’s communal behaviour

In New Jersey, USA, a huge controversy had erupted after a bulldozer adorned with photographs of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeared as a float in a Independence Day rally held by local Hindus on August 14.

Over the last few months, BJP state governments in Uttar Pradesh Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and civic bodies run by the party in Delhi, have conducted several demolition drives in the name of removing encroachments. Most of these drives were targeted at properties owned by Muslims.

Human rights groups said they were deeply disturbed by the symbolism.

The two incidents show that that the cocktail of hate and bigotry is as lethal and prevalent abroad as it has been in India, and that the right-wing forces have achieved some degree of success in injecting the communal virus into the diaspora for their narrow political gains.

These people are not as affected by the adverse socio-economic conditions as those in India, where the common man now finds earning means for two square meals a day difficult. They migrated to the foreign countries in search of greener pastures, and lie relatively comfortable lives. It is surprising, then, that they fall prey to such regressive political beliefs.

The intensity of Islamophobia among the Indian diaspora was remarkable from the initiative to finance the election campaign of Donald Trump in 2016, and celebrations by fringe Hindu extremist groups in India when he, as US President, announced anti-Muslim immigration restrictions in the country.