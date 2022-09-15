India’s low rank in UN Human Development Index reflects Modi govt’s misgovernance

The COVID pandemic brought devastation and slowed down development the world over. But unlike many other countries, the government in India remained unconcerned about the welfare of the people, the direct consequence of which is its low rank in United Nations’ Human Development Index (HDI) for the year 2021.

The Human Development Report 2021-22 has ranked India at 132, down from 130 in 2020. The report, released by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), says India’s HDI value stood at 0.633 in 2021, lower than the world average of 0.732. In 2020, too, India recorded a decline in its HDI value (0.642) in comparison to the pre-COVID level in 2019 (0.645).

At the root of the tragedy is the unprecedented shrinking of income. The Gross National Income per capita level has slipped down to US$ 6,590, earning India the label of a lower middle-income country, with unemployment at an all-time high.

It is here that the country’s progress gets locked. Any kind of welfare steps are denied to those who produce the wealth, on which the life of a nation is kept flowing.

The report is a stark indicator of the government’s mishandling of the economy and the resultant suffering of the working class. It is the failure of the system that forces people from the lower depths to shoulder the responsibility of development and progress, and yet they are themselves kept with bottom level affordability.