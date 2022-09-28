India’s open market petroleum prices policy a fraud on people

Crude oil prices have now dipped below the level when Russia’s Ukraine war broke out, which means the market has not only absorbed the shock of disruption in supplies, but the end game is approaching for the oil cartel.

The war, however, forced a tectonic change in the oil market dynamics, of which India has been a big winner, but not necessarily the Indian consumers.

Brent crude is now trading in the eighties per barrel, from a grossly overvalued $124 in June and there are no signs yet of the downward pull going away as OPEC+ has not been successful to moderate prices through output management, more precisely tightening of supply by 1 lakh barrels. With the threat of a supply glut, analysts are waiting for a tsunami of selling.

The prospects of a glut have forced swing producer Saudi Arabia to reconsider that role and the first consideration is to protect the market share, which has already taken some beating in view of the change in the market dynamics. A glut invariably ends up in a price war, which is the real threat that the cartel members are now faced with.

The new market dynamics has helped countries like India and China, which have decided to put their commercial interest and security ahead of the obligations desired by the western nations through sanctions against Kremlin. The situation is such that the countries enforcing the sanctions, particularly the European nations, have been badly hit, both in terms of energy cost as well as supply bottlenecks.