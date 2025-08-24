India's Pakistan policy: Flip this way, flop the other

Problems between two parties can be resolved in one of only three ways. The first is through negotiation between these two parties. The second is through arbitration from a third party. The third is through force: one party compels the other to do what it wants. Whether the two parties are individuals, groups, litigants, corporations or nations, these are the only three ways in which a problem can be solved.

Indian children use a fourth way, which is called katti. It involves pretending that the other side does not exist. This does not solve the problem but it gives the child a sort of satisfaction.

On 21 August, this headline appeared in our media: 'No bilateral events with Pakistan but Indian cricket team free to play in Asia Cup: Sports Ministry’.

Here is a question: Which of these statements was a part of the Modi government’s official Pakistan policy?

1) India will talk to Pakistan.

2) India will not talk to Pakistan.

3) India will not talk to Pakistan so long as it keeps firing across the LoC.

4) India will talk to Pakistan only after it stops exporting terror.

5) India will not talk to Pakistan if it talks to Kashmiris.

6) India will talk to Pakistan but only about terrorism.

7) India will talk to Pakistan about Kashmir.

8) India will talk to Pakistan but only about PoK not about Kashmir.

9) India will talk to Pakistan but only about terror, not Kashmir.

10) India will talk to Pakistan because it had already lectured it on terror.

11) India will exchange sweets with Pakistan on Independence Day.

12) India will not exchange sweets with Pakistan on Independence Day.

13) India will exchange sweets with Pakistan on Republic Day.

14) India will not exchange sweets with Pakistan on Republic Day.

15) India will exchange sweets with Pakistan on Diwali.