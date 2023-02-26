India’s ranks are falling on all indices but…err…new India doing well, thank you

Mind you, many of these indicators come from those places where we want to be seen in a good light, such as Davos. In the World Economic Forum’s Global Economic Competitiveness Index India fell from 40th to 68th. In its Gender Gap Index, India has fallen from 114th to 135th.

We are often told how cheap and great India’s digital network is. What remains unsaid is that India is the world leader in internet shutdowns and more than half of all government enforced internet bans globally happen in the mother of democracy.

In the Rule of Law index, India has fallen from 66th to 75th and when we see what is happening around us — the constant misuse of agencies, the frequency of lynching of minorities, the regularity with which police from BJP states attack Opposition leaders (most recently Pawan Khera and Jignesh Mevani) in other states the indefinite jailing without bail of dissenters — this does not surprise us. India and the subcontinent in general have always been a chaotic and anarchic place but things appear to be going from bad to worse. And this is true for any number of places that we look.

For all of the pious words we are offered on freedom of expression, the number of demands for takedowns and bans Twitter has received from India have gone from single digits a year to thousands. This is because criticism of the government and particularly the Prime Minister is now intolerable in the world’s largest democracy.

Have you heard the words ‘ease of doing business’? Yes of course you have. But what you may not know is that India has fallen on the Global Economic Freedom Index (monitoring role of law, government size, regulatory efficiency and open markets) from 120th to 131st. This is because saying something is easy and doing it is difficult. And when there is no accountability from media or any other place about what you say and cannot do, you can keep saying it.

In the Fragile States Index (formerly known as the failed states index) India has slid consistently since 2014. Why? Because the index measures social cohesion, along with the economy and the polity and a strong case can be made out that we have fallen on all of these.

The one index that the government kept harping about was the World Bank’s ease of doing business index. Unfortunately, that was discontinued a couple of years ago after it was found that some countries were fudging the data. India was not among the nations that were suspected but there was another problem that some media pointed out here.