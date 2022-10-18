India’s severe child food poverty level exposes Modi govt’s good governance claims

India is among the worst countries in the world with respect to children suffering from severe food poverty, the latest UNICEF data has revealed.

Severe child food poverty is reaching dire levels, with 1 in 3 children under five impacted by it globally, but in 13 countries, the situation is worse, with more than 2 in 5 such children. India was one of these 13 countries in 2021 with the level of child food poverty being above 40 per cent.

The point estimate was 40.3 per cent during 2019-21, which was even worse than 37.9 per cent of 2005-06, and only a little less than 42.4 per cent during 2015-16. It remains unacceptably high, exposing the Modi government’s ‘good performance’ claim during the last eight years of its rule.

The lower limit of severe child food poverty in India during 2019-21 was 39.7 per cent while the upper limit was 40.8 per cent.

For the male child, the point estimate for 2019-21 was 39.7 per cent with a lower limit 39 per cent and upper limit 40.5 per cent. These are lower than the national average, indicating the deep-rooted bias against the girl child, who are suffering the most.

The point estimate for the girl child is 40.8 per cent, with lower limit 40 per cent and upper limit 41.6 per cent.

For urban areas, the point estimate for 2019-21 was 37.5 per cent with lower limit 36.3 per cent and upper limit 38.7 per cent. The corresponding figure for rural areas were 41.3 per cent, 40.7 per cent, and 41.9 percent, which shows that the babies in rural areas are suffering the most.