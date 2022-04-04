India's stand on Ukraine is a moral repudiation of her status

In a live debate aired a couple of days ago (1st April) on BBC World's weekly programme, Work-life India, Shyam Saran, former Indian Foreign Secretary, J N Misra, former Indian diplomat, and Vivek Mishra, Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, were hard put to defend India's reluctance so far, to directly condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The BBC presenter Devina Gupta asked whether India's stand on Ukraine was neutral or did it seem pro-Moscow at the moment. She also wondered as to what was stopping India, being the largest democracy in the world, in calling out Russia for invading another sovereign nation. She also asked whether India's stand would affect her image globally.

All the three panellists defended India's stand on the grounds of realpolitik. India's decision, Mr Saran said, was very much to be expected, taking into account her record. India's stand was neither pro-Russia nor it was pro-US; it was, as India's foreign minister said, pro-India. He said he was satisfied with India's decision.

Vivek Mishra seconded Saran's opinion and believed a conflict in the Eurasian continent did not concern India. It was not in our interest, he said, to meddle in the Ukrainian conflict. Moral considerations, as per their opinion, did not matter in international affairs.

This, I am afraid, was not India's record. India always took a principled stand on international issues. So much a principled stand, one expert on foreign affairs commented, that her stance on any international dispute could be predicted well in advance.