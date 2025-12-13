It’s all about the money, honey…and a dash of blackmail

Now that the ‘Fasten your seat belt’ signs have been switched off and IndiGo’s schedule is limping back to normal, it seems like a good time to try and figure out the real cause of the fiasco.

Was the airline and its Board of Directors caught napping by the DGCA’s November deadline for switching to FDTL norms? Did they think the government would not enforce the new Flight Duty Time Limits? Did they miscalculate the number of pilots needed under the new rules (as IndiGo’s CEO conveniently ‘admitted’)? The received wisdom of all the experts tells us that the answer to all three questions is a resounding ‘Yes!’

Having become a hardened sceptic since 2014, I am not all that sure. As a layman, what I can clearly see is that IndiGo has dished up a smorgasbord of blackmail and profiteering, its board of directors (BOD) confident in the belief that the Rs 37 crore electoral bond donation to the BJP (post-Covid) would ensure that the regulator (who else but the Directorate General of Civil Aviation) would look the other way, as all regulators do.

The whole thing appears to be deliberate, not negligence simpliciter, born out of a feeling of arrogance based on market share and the knowledge that the regulator was firmly in its pocket.

IndiGo’s BOD reads like a Hall of Fame, comprising people with vast experience of managing large organisations and dealing with government regulations. I cannot therefore accept that they were unaware of the implications of the new FDTL, both in terms of finances and HR, or of what would happen to their operational schedules after 1 November 2025 if they did not take immediate action to recruit more pilots.

This assumption is borne out by the fact that IndiGo added 200 daily flights to its operations in 2025, taking the figure to nearly 2,500 flights a day. But — and this is the giveaway — it added only 418 pilots (Business Today, 8 Dec 2025).