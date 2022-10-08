Informed policies, actions needed to amplify benefits of digitalisation in labour market

The explosive growth and spread of digital technologies have transformed the working world. The labour market is being reshaped as the demand for digital skills and competencies increases, even while the demand for people who perform routine manual jobs goes down.

The COVID-19 crisis accelerated digitalisation and automation. Though this transformation promises higher productivity, it comes with challenges – automation eliminates many jobs, digitalisation transforms traditional practices in entire industries, and unequal access to digital technologies threatens to further exacerbate job market vulnerabilities of the poor and the disadvantaged.

An ADB-LinkedIn report titled ‘Digital Jobs and Digital Skills: A Shifting Landscape in Asia and the Pacific’ says that on the whole, digital credentials currently accompany more than a third of job applications in the region.

In India, where the competition for a limited number of jobs is stiff and candidates need to stand out, 80 per cent of all job applications reported the need for digital credentials, which is 20 percentage points above the United States, perhaps reflective of lower digital connectivity, and the low number of digital credential issuers.

The pandemic has accelerated the demand for digital talent, especially in the industries most heavily affected, such as healthcare, education and digital services. India’s healthcare market, for example, is expected to be worth $372 billion in 2022, up from $61.8 billion in 2017, and this will continue to spur job growth in the industry.

Digital hiring in education continued to grow even during the pandemic, with education technology or edtech companies and online training portals occupying the top 10 positions in education as employees hiring digital professionals.

There is an e-education boom in India, which has expanded during the pandemic, consolidating the country’s global leadership in education technology, by a factor of 6.3, and the total online offerings are to create a $1.7 billion market by 2022. Renewable energy and smart cities are also among top industries offering a large number of digital jobs.