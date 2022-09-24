Iranian women no longer willing to back down in face of regressive laws

The custodial death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested by the morality police in Tehran, sparked widespread protests in Iran. Under the scanner is the police which patrols public places to enforce the headscarf law and other Islamic laws. A huge debate is also raging on in the Islamic nation on the suppression of women’s rights.

Since the Islamic revolution in 1979, women have been required by the law to wear a veil covering their head and neck and conceal their hair. Over the past two decades, however, more and more women in Tehran and other cities of Iran have been letting strands of their hairs outside their veil as a form of protest.

More recently, some women have been sharing photos that show them taking off headscarves in opposition to the hijab rules.

The struggle against compulsory headscarves made headlines in December 2017 when a young woman, Vida Movahed, waved her hijab on a stick at Tehran’s Revolution Street.

Then, on July 12 this year, the hijab and chastity day on the Islamic Republic’s calendar, another group of women took part in a national civil disobedience campaign against the mandatory headgear.

More and more women, many of whom have not experienced the 1979 revolution, have been risking fines and even prison sentences for violating the hijab rules.