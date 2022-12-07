Is Bihar really a state of mind?

I define ‘poorest’ as countries with an annual per capita income of less than 1,000 dollars per year. Fifteen of these countries are in Africa, and the four poorest Asian nations are war-torn Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, and the North Korean redoubt of Kim-il-Sung. The largest of these nations is Afghanistan, with a population of about 40 million.

Bihar is ravaged neither by war, nor by a third-generation dictator. It sits in the heart of the Gangetic plain, and till Jharkhand was separated out, had huge mineral resources. Yet, its per capita income of 640 dollars a year, is less than one-third of the average Indian, and less than one-tenth that of Goa, whose residents make over 7,000 dollars per capita a year, at par with Thailand.

The ten-fold gap between the two states in the same nation is extraordinary. In the US, for example, residents of New York state and Massachusetts have per capita incomes of 76,000 dollars, while Mississippi comes in at 35,000 dollars, a factor of only 2.2.

One would have thought that, over time, incomes in different Indian states would tend to equalise—labour would move to places where incomes are higher, and employers move to places where wages are lower. Life, of course, is much more complex than economic models, and internal movements of both labour and enterprise are motivated by a great deal more than wage levels.