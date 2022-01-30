Is fighting for your rights a waste of time?

Fighting for your rights is a waste of time. Is that cynicism in the extreme from some disgruntled citizen who has had it with lying politicians and uncooperative government officials? Do we not sympathize a tiny bit with this thought? What is there to be gained after all from protests and disagreements? The system is too big, you’re never going to win.

Agree?

What happens when the Prime Minister of a Democratic Republic tells you this? Do you immediately mug up the class VI civics textbook that this prime minister had someone read to him, the one which lists out how citizens don’t just have rights they also have duties?

I can see those of you who do. You are the Chief Destroyers of India. Disgruntled Citizen at least tried and felt he had lost hope. But those of you who do not try at all? Weak Capitulators, hand in hand with a dictatorial undemocratic attitude.

That a Prime Minister should say this before he launches into a massive Republic Day celebration is in fact no accident at all. It is a warning to India that whatever you still took for granted as a democratic right is actually under severe threat.

The Republic Day celebration itself only reinforced this policy of the withdrawal of rights for citizens. Controversies over some non-BJP states being denied parade tableaux, the dousing of the Amar Jawan Jyoti to be “merged” elsewhere, the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn ‘Abide with Me’, from the Beating the Retreat ceremony.