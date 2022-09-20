Is India headed the same way as Nazi-ruled Germany?

The worst kind of massacre in our country occurred during Partition in 1947 when Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims killed each other because a propaganda of hate was unleashed by certain forces for petty political reasons. Over 1.5 crore persons migrated from one place to the other, the biggest ever in the history of mankind.

Trains were full with people sitting even on the roof top. At many places, they were looted, killed and the women raped. Many perished on the way because of lack of food and absence of medical care. Several pregnant women died because they did not get timely care.

The violent nature of the Partition created an atmosphere of hostility and suspicion between India and Pakistan that affects their relationship to this day. The sense of mistrust against each other, generated through hate mongering against the other community, resulted in the killing of about 20 lakh people.

That was the time of colonial rule, which had conspired to split the continent on communal lines both in terms of geography and social relations.

Now, we have our own elected government and we expect it to be impartial and work as per our Constitution. But when the State supports falsehood and hate, the situation is bound to get worse.

It was unexpected of the Prime Minister to utter things such as ‘recognise them from the clothes they wear’. This was a clear signal to the bandwagon to go berserk and be rest assured of no punitive action.

When a Union minister gave an open call of ‘Goli Maro Saalon Ko’, he should have been reprimanded. But instead, he got a promotion.

We do not know what exactly happened during the Godhra riots, but what happened in other places of Gujarat that saw the massacre of hundreds of Muslims with the alleged overt and covert support of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi is not hidden from anyone. The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to actually ask Modi to stick to ‘Raj Dharma’.