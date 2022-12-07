Is it time to grant voting rights at 16?

The 61st Constitution amendment of 1988 brought down voting age in India from 21 to 18, reasoning that the ‘present day youth’ were more literate and enlightened and therefore deserved the opportunity to express their feelings and elect people’s representatives. It was also observed that ‘they were very much politically conscious’.

The amendment took care of the millennials, those who were born between 1981 and 1996 and partly Generation-Z, born between 1997 and 2012. But the new ‘I-Gen’ generation (which draws its name from the ubiquitous Apple iPhone) are perhaps even more precociously enlightened than those targeted by the 61st Amendment.

It is 34 years since the voting age was lowered to 18 and the biggest difference is that today’s I-Gens are born in the internet era, which is a milestone in human history, impacting every aspect of life on this planet. Pre- and post-internet youth have had vastly different exposure. Today’s adolescents have been exposed to a lot more of experiences that have influenced their thinking. They have no idea of life without mobile technology and social media, both unknown to the previous generations.