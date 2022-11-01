Is Modi govt trying to trick Supreme Court on the issue of reviewing sedition law?

The Narendra Modi government has been misusing the sedition law under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code for quite some time. No amount of criticism from the civil society could stop the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the states from launching prosecutions against those who happened to oppose their arrogance with overt and covert intentions of manipulating the policies of the country until the Supreme Court itself had to pass an interim order on May 11, 2022 putting the provision of sedition on hold.

However, the Modi govt’s love for the sedition law remains intact, as demonstrated by its stand in the Supreme Court on October 31, 2022 seeking more time to review the colonial provision.

Attorney General R Venkataramani requested the SC bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi that some more time be granted to the Centre as “something may happen in the Winter Session of Parliament”.