Is NSE being run as a private club to benefit a select few?

National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's premier stock exchange, is mired in two major controversies - the first controversy being co-location issue and now the arbitrary appointment of key managerial personnel.

In January 2015, a whistleblower wrote to SEBI alleging that a few brokers were able to log into the NSE systems with better hardware specifications while engaged in algorithmic trading, which allowed them unfair access and advantage. Audit of NSE’s algorithmic trading practices by Deloitte has found that the systems of the country’s premier stock exchange are prone to manipulations by brokers and in fact indicated that some brokers may have had unfair access to NSE’s servers.

The allegations against NSE pertain to members who co-located their servers on the BKC premises of the National Stock Exchange. This reduces the time it takes for an order to travel to the exchange, giving them a speed advantage over those who are at farther away places.