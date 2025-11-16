Is the Indian diaspora getting a taste of its own medicine?
What explains this sudden change in attitude to a community hitherto well-regarded, successful, low-key, unintrusive and law abiding?
Someone I know recently went to Vietnam; on a sight-seeing visit to the Da Nang bridge he came across a large group of Indian tourists, waving the Indian flag and yelling (for no apparent reason) 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', with bemused local Vietnamese looking on unapprovingly — an unnecessary display of aggressive nationalism in a foreign country which can teach us a thing or two about what constitutes genuine nationalism.
And herein lies one of the reasons why the huge Indian diaspora, especially in the Anglophone world of WENA (Western Europe and North America), is suddenly facing a lot of hostility, if not downright anti-immigration racism and shouts of GO BACK!
In Ireland, France, the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, even the usually gentle New Zealand, Indians (citizens, residents, visitors) are being subjected to abuse, sloganeering, slurs and even violence including murder for no ostensible reason. Trump, of course, has gone even further and is deporting them back here in their hundreds, usually in chains and handcuffs, something the MEA cannot see because of its worsening cataract.
Writers like Shashi Tharoor and Vir Sanghvi have addressed the issue in their writings, ascribing this hostility to envy of the diaspora's economic success, the perception that they are taking away jobs from natives, their low visibility and reluctance to integrate into local society, their failure to evolve into a political force, their inability to influence policy or to comment on crucial issues concerning India...
All these reasons are valid, but do not explain why this antagonism has suddenly erupted over the last few years, after decades of peaceful co-existence with, and acceptance by, WENA citizens and governments.
The nearest someone has come to placing his finger on the real reason, I feel, is my batchmate and ex-TMC MP Jawhar Sircar in an article in The Wire dated 9 October. His assessment, in brief, is that the real, and disturbing, reasons lie in the politicisation and Hindutva-isation of the diaspora since the BJP came to power in 2014. This is a penetrating thesis and a closer look shows that there is a lot of substance in it. The Vietnam anecdote points to it.
Since 2014, the WENA diaspora has identified itself too closely with Mr Modi and his abrasive brand of politics. Not identified with India, it may be noted, because they have maintained complete silence (as Tharoor has pointed out) on matters that bedevil relations between their parent and adopted countries — tariffs, immigration, visas, deportations, racism.
They have instead become Mr Modi's cheerleaders of the 'Howdy Modi!' type, as if there has never been a prime minister before him, nor will there be after him. This embarrassing and sacerdotal fawning, tolerated silently for some time, is now taking a beating with the decline in the prime minister's global image and ratings.
Mr Modi's 'statesman' and Vishwaguru claim is now unravelling fast with his dismal human rights record, the country's 'electoral autocracy' rating, its poor rankings on free speech, press freedom, equality, environment, federalism, judicial and institutional independence; our opportunistic and unprincipled policies on Palestine and the Ukraine war, the support for and partnership with Israel, all have put him firmly in the extreme right-wing camp along with Netanyahu, Orban and Trump, not recommended company if one wants to be respected by the global citizenry and community (as opposed to governments).
Our diaspora's blind Modi worship is now coming back to bite it and attracting wide-spread disapproval globally by association.
There is a latent irony here too. Indian diaspora, especially in the USA, has been vociferous and indecently demonstrative in its support for Mr Modi's brand of politics — uber nationalism, persecution of minorities, riding roughshod over the concept of federalism and power-sharing, arbitrary decision making, misuse of power and police, use of the visa and the OCI card as a weapon to target dissidents (remember Tavleen Singh's son Aatish Taseer and Professor Francesca Orsini?).
Well, guess what? The same qualities and tactics define Trump and are being used by him against Indians in the USA: it doesn't matter whether they are tourists, naturalised citizens, legal or illegal immigrants, students, Green Card holders — his contempt for them encompasses all without any discrimination.
The chickens are coming home to roost, with the likes of Tommy Robinson (UK), Geert Wilders (Netherlands), the late Charlie Kirk and of course, Trump. As one YouTuber recently asked our countrymen abroad: "How does it feel being treated like a M***** is in India?" In a way, our diaspora is being hoist on its own petard, and it doesn't make a pretty sight!
And this is not all. Our countrymen abroad have gone even further in their support for the Hindu samrat — they have embraced his divisive and malevolent brand of Hindutva with a vengeance, Islamophobia and all. They make a public exhibition of it on any occasion — Hindu festivals, Independence Day, Modi's visits — raising it almost to the status of Hindu militancy, a perception reinforced by the 'hot pursuit' policy of Mr Doval in Canada, USA and even Australia.
This in your face type of aggressive religious proselytising has not gone down well with their adopted countries, where religious beliefs are not paraded aggressively on the streets, and religion itself occupies a pew in the last row of social commitments.
In fact, as I write this, reports are appearing of the diaspora's over-the-top Diwali celebrations in the UK, US and Australian towns — sound and air pollution, littering and threat of fires from crackers. The police had to be called out in some cases.
In a shocking display of religious zealotry, an obscure Hindu outfit called Stop Hindu Genocide staged a public demonstration last week in Times Square, New York, banners and all, condemning the Chief Justice of India and branding him an anti-Hindu bigot! This crass and vulgar show was organised to protest an alleged obiter dicta comment {since denied) made by him in a recent case regarding a Hindu deity.
For good measure, they also castigated other Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice-designate Justice Surya Kant, for their "anti-Hindu" judgments! This may be acceptable behaviour in Delhi, but the citizens and governments of other countries obviously take a different view.
I will be the first to concede that not all members of our diaspora behave in this bigoted, disgraceful and inconsiderate manner, but it takes just one rotten apple to spoil the basket. And the studied silence of the saner lot, their reluctance to call out these shameless elements among them, puts the whole diaspora under the same cloak.
To conclude. Indians abroad are collectively destroying the image of our country assiduously built by those who preceded them; they have to stop atoning for the guilt of abandoning their own country by adopting and supporting everything that is bad in India, including bad politics and religious extremism. They are now getting a taste of their own medicine. It's time to discard this medicine — and the doctor who prescribed it.
Avay Shukla is a retired IAS officer and author of Holy Cows and Loose Cannons — the Duffer Zone Chronicles and other works. He blogs at avayshukla.blogspot.com
