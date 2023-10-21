Israel-Hamas conflict: The only language Israel understands

The title of my essay, provocative as it might appear, is a version of Nathan Thrall’s fantastic book The Only Language They Understand. In his book, Thrall shows how Israel has historically come to the talking table only after diplomatic and military pressure has forced it to do so. It goes without saying that Palestinians have hardly been the winners in all these negotiations. They have always suffered deceit, defeat and disappointment.

The latest spurt of resistance from the Palestinians is nothing but a reflection of all the pent-up anger. I emphasise the word resistance because mainstream Indian media has had the temerity to call it ‘terrorism’.

Since there is no globally accepted definition of terrorism and as more often than not ‘one man’s terrorist is another person’s revolutionary’, for our immediate purposes, we can follow Prof Benno Teschke’s understanding of terrorism and its modern manifestation.

Teschke argues that modern terrorism as a phenomenon belongs to the phase of informal empires. He writes: ‘Terrorism becomes the most effective form of anti-imperial struggle—a new form of strategic-tactical creativity against an enemy whose sinews of power are flows of capital and long-range military-technological surveillance and control. Given the physical absence of the imperial power in the indirectly controlled area, terrorists have to carry the fight against civilian targets.’