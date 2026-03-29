It’s advantage Stalin in Tamil Nadu

As Tamil Nadu approaches another assembly election, its political landscape reflects a paradox that has come to define the state. There is continuity in Dravidian dominance, welfare-driven governance and a political culture resistant to religious polarisation.

At the same time, there is churn within the opposition, among emerging players and in the subtle recalibration of alliances. When read together, these currents point less towards upheaval than towards consolidation, particularly for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) under chief minister M.K. Stalin.

Tamil Nadu’s resistance to Hindutva politics remains its defining feature. The ideological foundations laid by E.V. Ramasamy continue to shape politics here, privileging social justice, linguistic identity and rationalism over religious mobilisation. This living framework continues to inform voter expectations and political strategy. As Chennai-based academic C. Lakshmanan observes, elections in Tamil Nadu are not fought on identity alone but on dignity, welfare and rights.

It is within this framework that the BJP has struggled to find its feet. Despite expanding its organisational base and investing heavily in leadership projection, its strategies have often appeared misaligned with the state’s political sensibilities. Efforts to foreground religious identity have found limited traction, while attempts to cobble alliances together have been constrained by regional parties unwilling to cede space.

As journalist M. Satheesh Kumar puts it, the BJP’s problem in TN is not the lack of ambition but the lack of a political language that resonates.

Its dependence on alliances has tied the BJP into a complicated relationship with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), a party that is grappling with its own internal instability.

Since the death of J. Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK has struggled to reassert itself as a cohesive force. Leadership tussles have hardened into enduring factional divides. While Edappadi K. Palaniswami has brought a degree of organisational control, unity remains elusive. His consolidation has alienated factions aligned with O. Panneerselvam, even as the lingering shadow of V.K. Sasikala continues to cloud the party’s future.