It’s imperative to build adequate defence infrastructure along LAC to thwart Chinese aggression

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had given a year-end assurance that China was ready to work with India for the “steady and sound growth” of bilateral ties and was committed to upholding stability at the border areas where a stand-off has prevailed since 2020. The statement, believed to have been meant for an international audience, is untrue.

Only last month, Chinese troops clashed with well-positioned Indian soldiers near the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. In January 2021, another face-off left troops on both sides injured.

India's construction of a new road to a high-altitude air base is seen as one of the main triggers for a deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 with Chinese troops, claiming at least 20 lives.

Tensions continue to simmer though China is concerned about the possible economic fallout as it runs a massive trade surplus with India.

Wang Yi’s assurance on China’s readiness to work with India for the “steady and sound growth” of bilateral ties may have more to do with economic ties than military disengagements.