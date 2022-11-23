It’s imperative to ensure that lower judiciary carries out constitutional mandate

One of the worst kept secrets in town is that just about any individual enjoying the patronage of the political system or basking in the glory of the bureaucracy of a district tries to coax the district judiciary to have his way with it.

Recently, it came to the fore that the Superintendent of Police, Thiruvannamalai refused to comply with the directives of the Judicial Magistrate, Cheyyar. The court had ordered the arrest of an accused. Even after many reminders, the officer did not execute it. The court finally was forced to initiate action against him.

Now, probably for the first time, an incumbent Chief Justice of India has expressed his concern at the condition of the district judiciary. Last week, while addressing a seminar, CJI D.Y. Chandrachud observed that judges at the grassroots level are reluctant in granting bail due to the fear of being targeted.