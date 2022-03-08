It’s time for courts to review legitimacy of women exploitation laws derived by force and at women’s expense

“If you want to know more about femininity, enquire from your own experience of life, or turn to people, or wait until science can give you deeper and more coherent information.”

Freud’s ends his essay on Femininity with these lines. They are a somewhat testy but frank acknowledgment of the limitations of even his own vast research on the subject. Today we could do with some of that humility.

In the decades since Freud wrote this, a whole new world order has risen and mutated. During the 1960s and 1970s, when this writer was living in the USA, feminism was all about consciousness raising. That meant various women collectives getting together regularly outside of family circles, and sharing stories about their lives like members of the Alcoholics Anonymous.

At these meetings, women, after some hesitation, came out of denial and swapped intimate stories about relationships, work, life goals, and sexuality. Tears flew unashamedly as they articulated the pain they felt, about the lack of protective nets they needed as young confused girls, the broken trust resulting in deep dilemmas they faced as daughters, wives, mothers.