What’s wrong with the administration seeking to remove ‘encroachments’ from public land or ‘state land’? Plenty, people say in Jammu and Kashmir, where tehsildars have been given long lists of alleged encroachment and illegal construction. Some have been demolished, others have been served notices for eviction, their land lease cancelled and elsewhere signboards have come up declaring the land to be ‘state land’. The motive, say the people, is to create land banks for “outsiders”.

The J&K administration has gone into overdrive to recover land allegedly under ‘illegal occupation’ of the ‘land mafia’, and big businessmen and MLAs. Bulldozers are now a common sight in Jammu and Srinagar, and so are public protests, as people vent their anger and frustration at being dispossessed from property they have held for a long, long time— going up to 50-100 years. Some claim to have been resettled by the government after the migration that followed the Partition. Others were encouraged to cultivate the land if they could make it cultivable.

Responding to BJP leaders saying that people are welcome to move the courts, some people claimed there are no written orders that they can challenge. In some cases, land lease for commercial properties, shops and poultry have not been renewed without citing reasons.

BJP leaders and the Lt. Governor have come up with the usual platitudes: no innocent person will suffer, no injustice will be done, land from only a corrupt few is being recovered, it will be used for setting up industry and to generate employment. Orchestrated publicity of a few chosen targets, mostly those belonging to political parties opposed to the BJP, provide the talking points.

The sceptics are not convinced. Half the land in Kashmir valley is under forest cover. There are wetlands and protected sanctuaries. A substantial chunk is occupied by security forces. As a result, encroachments can be few.

In Jammu and the plains, it is somewhat different. In 1948, the Agricultural Lands Act, commonly known as the land-to-tiller Act, was passed. People having suffered for long under the harsh policies and taxation of the Dogra regime, the Act came as a relief. But after 50-70 years, the cultivated land is being declared as ‘state land’. Ironically, a large number of industrial units in and around Jammu, set up by SIDCO, have shut down.

Few individuals or business houses from outside J&K have bought land in the Valley since August 2019. “But the Indian government is keen that more and more non-Kashmiris buy land, and to expedite that process, the government is trying to mark as much land as ‘state land’ and create a land bank,” feels Ashok Swain, professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University, Sweden.

His assessment is echoed by many in J&K. The popular belief is that demographic change and reducing the Muslim majority in J&K to a minority has long been on the agenda of the BJP and RSS.