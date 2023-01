Activist Atul Sati walked out of a meeting at Joshimath in a huff on January 11 after senior government officials virtually refused to understand—or at least acknowledge—the seriousness of the situation in Joshimath. An old resident of the town, Sati has been instrumental in drawing attention to the crisis caused by cracks on walls and ceilings that began to appear a year ago and accelerated since November 2022. His social media posts and video reports alerted the media outside and brought activists together.

It was Sati who flagged the tunnel being drilled by NTPC for a hydropower plant in the region besides construction of a bypass road as possibly the principal factors causing subsidence and the cracks. But he was derided as an “alarmist” and a “communist” and accused of unnecessarily causing panic in the region.

His campaign nevertheless prompted Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to finally pay a visit this week to the temple town. The administration was forced to order temporary closure of work on the tunnel and the bypass. Seven hundred houses were identified for evacuation and on Wednesday secretary to the chief minister, R.Meenakshi Sundaram, announced an interim compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to each of the affected people.

Unhappy at the IAS officer insisting that there was no cause for panic, that the cracks were confined to a small area and that no new cracks were developing, Sati asked him to declare Joshimath to be completely safe in that case. When the officer demurred and held that this was for the experts to say, Sati decided to walk out. He was back with a Facebook live accusing the administration of underplaying the crisis without visiting the spots and talking to the affected people.