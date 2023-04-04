Karnataka: A Divisive ‘Reservation’ Gamble

On 29 March, the Election Commission announced polling dates. On 24 March, the Karnataka government woke up to the three-decade-old reservation policy for Muslims in the state—based on their social and educational background, Muslims have been the beneficiaries of four per cent reservation in the state since 1995. The BJP government in Karnataka has justified scrapping this by asserting that ‘reservation’ cannot be extended on the basis of religion, and that this was simply another instance of ‘Muslim appeasement’. (In 2015, the five per cent reservation for Muslims was done away with on similar grounds.)

However, Christians, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and converted Christians, as well as nomadic Muslims in Category 1, continue to remain in the backward classes category in Karnataka. While the Supreme Court of India has repeatedly struck down reservation on the basis of religion ‘without’ an empirical survey, several states continue to extend reservation to sections of Muslims on grounds of ‘social and educational’ backwardness, and under-representation in the services.

While BJP leaders predictably argued that upcoming assembly election in May has nothing to do with the decision, it fails the smell test because the ‘four per cent’ reservation that has been taken away from Muslims has been split between the two dominant and politically powerful castes of Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the state. Both have been demanding a much higher reservation than the four and five per cent reservation that they already enjoy, respectively.

Any addition or deletion of a community from the reservation list is generally based on empirical studies by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. No such study has been undertaken to exclude Muslims nor has the Commission submitted its final report on enhancement of reservation for Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva Lingayats. The Commission, reported The Hindu this week, has not even begun processing the Vokkaliga demand for higher reservation.