Karnataka: A year of living with the Hijab ban

CPI(M) legislator John Brittas said in the Rajya Sabha that an estimated 100,000 Muslim students have had to drop out of educational institutions in Karnataka after the hijab ban. To some that will sound like a deliberate overstatement for dramatic effect. But far from being an exaggeration, the ban has done far worse: apart for the dropouts, the ban has traumatised Muslim students and polarised college campuses.

The Karnataka government informed the state assembly in September last year that only around a thousand students had dropped out following the ban on hijab. But whatever be the actual number, it’s a fact that the education of a large number of Muslim girls has been disrupted.

Gowsiya should have graduated by now from the University of Mangalore. But thanks to the loss of two years due to the pandemic and the hijab controversy last year, the three-year undergraduate course has already stretched to five years. The B.Sc. (honours) distinction student of physics, chemistry and mathematics needs to complete another semester of six months.

She is not alone though. The state government’s sudden order banning head scarves inside the college campus and classrooms disrupted the education of many. “I was in the sixth semester, the final year, when authorities asked me to leave if I continued to wear the hijab inside the classroom. I sought a transfer to Besant college, affiliated to Mangalore University, but as it was mid-session for the college, I was asked to return in March 2023,’’ she confided.