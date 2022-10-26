By playing communal card for electoral benefits, Kejriwal has let down his supporters

On February 25, 2014, Kejriwal had said that communalism is a bigger problem facing the country than corruption. Politically speaking, he was targeting the Congress by using the word ‘corruption’ and the BJP by using the word ‘communalism’.

When the BJP and Narendra Modi emerged as chief challenger of the Congress during the campaigns for the General Election in 2014, he targeted the BJP and its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, telling the people about Modi’s communal past and his alleged complicity as Gujarat Chief Minister during 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Later, in 2015, Arvind Kejriwal became CM of Delhi by sweeping the polls in Delhi by winning 67 seats out of 70. The real cause behind such a big victory was the clean and secular image of Kejriwal, which he seems to have forgotten now.

Within five years, by 2020, Kejriwal started moving away from inclusive politics to communal one. On occasions, he tried to prove his Hindu credentials, and became bold enough in political and public display of his religious beliefs. On one occasion, he even recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and cited it benefits.

On the eve of the last Delhi Assembly election, held in 2020, he visited a Hanuman temple in his constituency.

Most people believed that Kejriwal’s actions were merely antidotes to BJP’s polarising politics, but they were mistaken. His actions and statements are competitive Hindutva as against the BJP’s majoritarian ‘Hindu Rashtra’ campaigns.

Kejriwal’s decision to adopt competitive Hindutva at the cost of development and ant-corruption agenda is indeed a shocking turn. The Congress has long called the AAP as the “B team of the BJP”.