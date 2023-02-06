Khadar Valli Dudekula: A Padma Shri Conferred in Haste?

Khadar Valli Dudekula has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to science.

Although it is known that his dietary recommendations are mostly not evidence-based, there was no compelling reason to formally critique his views. But now that the government has honoured him with a high civilian award, public interest requires that his claims be examined.

First, a little background. Human diets are hard to study. While long term controlled experiments are impractical, observational studies are haunted by too many confounding variables. Chemistry of foods can provide valuable hints on what a specific food item might do to the body. But these hints are generally not directly translatable into dietary recommendations.

Given these inherent difficulties, the best dietary guidelines are those that synthesise information from multiple sources in a way that is culturally acceptable to the target population. Yet, even such recommendations are far from being inviolable.

Good food scientists are therefore never super-confident about the results that their observations and experiments might throw up. Attention-grabbing headlines are not on their agenda and drastic changes in settled dietary habits are seldom recommended.