Kneejerk response in face of Gulf nations’ ire diminished India’s international standing

The long and short of it is, the Modi government panicked. And the orders came from the very top, the PMO, to suspend Nupur Sharma, and expel Navin Jindal. With that, Modi has been reduced to a caricature, which Charlie Hebdo would gladly publish.

As of June 5, India’s ties with the GCC and Iran stand changed. India’s foreign policy goals took a massive hit. Worse, it will take a long time for India to regain its stature. Modi has lost face among the leaders of the world. French President Emmanuel Macron handled a similar crisis with a firm hand.

The boycott of Indian products was a threat, but double–edged. Both sides would have suffered.

People will remember only that Modi buckled. The first “apology” set the stage. Modi may carry this “defeat” to the end of his tenure, which may not last beyond 2024.

Seriously speaking, Sunday’s developments may have lost Modi at least half his hardcore Hindutva vote-bank. The impact will be felt in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. AAP with its “soft Hindutva” may benefit at the cost of the BJP. For reasons not far to seek, the BJP can’t wait to occupy the Congress-mukt space at any cost.

Apparently, Modi cannot bear losing his emerging “Vishwaguru” image. Acutely aware that the Gulf nations embraced him with their highest state awards, he is also addicted to the ‘Dubai adulation’ that he gets in all countries.