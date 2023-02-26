'Leaders should have an unhindered connect with the party workers'
Establishing a direct and regular connect with workers, intellectuals and social influencers is important. Many people may not be interested in electoral politics, but may wish to pitch in with ideas
As the Congress's 85th plenary session concluded, we asked a bunch of political observers how they see the road ahead.
Author and historian Ashok Kumar Pandey says that the RSS and its affiliated bodies have made a deep impact on large sections of the population, which is why a political battle alone is not enough. It is a battle that must be fought on multiple fronts, it must be fought culturally and at the policy level.
The Congress seems to have found some bounce from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. How can it build on this positive momentum?
While the jury is still out on the political and electoral gains of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it has undoubtedly been successful in highlighting some critical socio-political issues in the country. The need now is for similar yatras in states to highlight regional issues, the sorry state of Centre-state relations, and possible solutions. They can be apolitical or all-party efforts or even driven by the party. A viable electoral alliance in each state will also be necessary to keep up the momentum
Many well-intentioned critics say the party organisation needs to be revitalised. How?
The Congress organisation has often been accused of being bureaucratic. In or out of power, it is widely believed that access to the leadership is a problem for party workers and well-wishers.
Establishing a direct and regular connect with workers, public intellectuals, social influencers and other sections of society is important. Many people, perhaps a majority of those who wish the party well, may not be interested in electoral politics, but may wish to pitch in nevertheless with ideas or participate in social mobilisation or contribute in other meaningful ways. The organisation should be open to these ideas.
Do you see the Opposition coming together for Lok Sabha 2024? Can the Congress be the fulcrum of that Opposition?
The immediate need is to strengthen the Congress and put it in a position where it can convince people that it can win 150-175 Lok Sabha seats on its own. Without convincing the Opposition of this, it is futile to expect them to accept the Congress as the fulcrum of Opposition unity.
How can the Congress fight the BJP’s divisive agenda?
The BJP is an election machine, bolstered by the ideological and cultural ideas of the RSS. Their affiliated bodies have made a deep impact on large sections of the population, which is why a political battle alone is not enough.
It is a battle that must be fought on multiple fronts, it must be fought culturally and at the policy level. Think tanks and institutions must also be drafted into this battle. Leaders must shed their arrogance while connecting with socio-cultural activists who oppose the ideology of the RSS and the BJP.
Is it possible to simultaneously be welfarist and aspirational? What should be the pivots of the Congress’s alternative agenda for the country?
The pivots of the Congress’s alternative agenda for the country must be economic welfarism, a revival of small and medium businesses, a modernisation of agriculture besides robust and innovative cultural interventions.
ASHOK KUMAR PANDEY is an author and historian
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines