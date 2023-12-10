Let us move away from perceptions of ‘specialness’

Why do we have an International Day of Persons with Disabilities? Are we special? Should we be called ‘divyang’, meaning that disabled people are divine?

The observance of this day serves as a global reminder of the ongoing struggle for equal rights, inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities. It’s not about showcasing our ‘specialness’ but acknowledging the unique hurdles we face in a world designed for a narrow definition of ‘normal’.

I have lived half my life in London and half in Bombay. I find London accepting and friendly. In London, I am a person, a human being doing mundane chores and getting on with living the life that I choose.

The creation of the electric wheelchair was revolutionary for people like me who cannot walk. It gave me a new sense of independence. Before I started using it, I was accompanied everywhere by my parents. The streets of London being so accessible and the people so non-instructive and helpful (only when required), I soon felt confident of going out on the busy streets on my own. My mother, however, needed a lot of persuasion before she let me go!

I remember the first time I went out on my own. In the midst of the hustle and bustle of London’s traffic, I felt terrific. It felt phenomenal to just be part of a crowd. My spirits were high and a sense of adventure crept over me as I wandered down lanes and went in and out of buses, all in my electric wheelchair. I could not believe my newfound freedom. For the first time, I could go wherever I wanted, whenever.

I was ecstatic to have the power to move around on wheels. It didn’t matter that I was in a wheelchair. As I walked around the crowded streets, I felt alive and free.

This mobility on the roads, which everyone takes for granted in the developed world, I did not have in India. It gave me a big boost. I did everything, from window shopping to actual marketing for groceries, vegetables and medicines, to attending theatre and film shows, to exploring the city—all on my own. I had never before experienced this form of freedom in my life.