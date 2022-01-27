LIC’s privatisation will shift it away from social welfare goals enjoined upon it by Directive Principles

The worst aspects of the Modi government’s privatisation drive are now coming to the fore. The initial public offering (IPO) prospectus for disinvesting shares in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the crown jewel of the financial sector, is expected to be issued in early February.

The LIC is a unique corporation that has played a pioneering role in spreading the culture of life insurance in the country. The widespread coverage of life insurance achieved through LIC is especially important in the absence of an effective government-backed social security scheme that extends protective cover to people, especially the poor and vulnerable sections.

The LIC has a distinctive structure, which has enabled it to provide insurance to the common people. The claim of profits for the government, which is the primary investor, is limited to just five per cent while 95 per cent of its profits are mandated for policyholders (this has been lowered to 90 per cent in view of disinvestment). Thus, unlike other companies, the bulk of the profits of LIC is allotted to the policyholders and not the shareholders.

Since the LIC was formed in 1956, it has fulfilled the objective set for it of providing insurance cover widely, “particularly to the rural areas and to the socially and economically backward classes”.