Little hope for recovery of Rupee’s exchange value soon amidst surging trade deficit and high inflation

Additionally, continuing ‘hot money’ outflow from India’s stock market is adding to INR’s woes. Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth over $22 billion in the first five months of this year. Their investments in India’s secondary market were facilitated by the government, SEBI and RBI to artificially bolster the stock market and RBI’s foreign exchange reserves.

Last week, RBI detailed a broad framework for cross-border trade transactions in Rupees. It wanted the settlement of trade transactions under this arrangement to take place in Rupees. The mechanism is designed to "promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports.”

In a statement, RBI said: "In order to promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of the global trading community in INR, it has been decided to put in place an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/imports in INR.”

Will RBI explain what exactly it wants from the country to export beyond what it is already doing? What will the countries exporting to India do with large surplus Rupee funds at their end? Won’t that have a negative impact on the exchange value of the Indian currency and its further downslide as it is happening now against US$?

The Rupee trade is nothing new to India. Thanks to the former Soviet Union, the bilateral trade was practiced rather hopelessly with India exporting mostly low-cost items like leather products, apparels, soaps and detergents, photocopiers, business machines and spectacle frames among many others.