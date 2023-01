Britain’s joyless New Year

Britain faces a joyless New Year amid a wave of wage-driven strikes that have effectively shut down large swathes of public services from health and transport to postal and airport operations. For the first time in more than 100 years, nurses are taking part in a national strike.

It’s the first big test of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s leadership as he struggles to deal with Britain’s worst industrial unrest since the 1980s. And it comes just when Sunak had started to get to grips with the economic mess left behind by Liz Truss.

The bad news for him is that the public is largely supportive of workers’ action, especially those of nurses; his party is trailing behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls; and though he is widely respected for his personal integrity, his affluent lifestyle is a sticking point with ordinary people facing a crippling cost of living crisis. Some see him to be out of touch with common people’s concerns.

At the same time, Sunak is under pressure from his party hardliners to take a tough stand against strikers whose action, apart from disrupting normal life, is likely to hit the economy when it’s already on the brink. Will he able to tough it out?