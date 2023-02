New Delhi’s self-goal against the BBC

New Delhi’s hyper reaction to the BBC documentary on the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat and Narendra Modi’s alleged failure to control them quicky enough has done more service to the BBC than damaged its reputation. Suddenly, an eminently forgettable film has become the talk of the town.

The decision to ban it from Youtube and Twitter in particular can only be described as over the top and has ended up fuelling public interest in it. More people are now curious to find out what makes it so incendiary that it is seen as a threat to India’s sovereignty—the reason given for banning it.

The fact is that there’s nothing new in the documentary. The same old stuff reheated for a new audience. It’s a typically BBC balancing act based on interviews with the usual suspects on both sides of the aisle with one side alleging a sarkari cover-up of an alleged Muslim “massacre”, and the other denouncing such allegations as a plot to defame Modi.

India has accused the British government of interfering in the affairs of a sovereign country over the then Foreign Secretary Jack Straw’s decision to conduct an investigation into the riots. I reported the story from London at the time and know that the British action was not prompted by its interest in Indian Muslims but visiting British Muslims caught up in the violence. The government was under intense pressure from local Gujarati Muslim community to act, and the investigation was an attempt to be seen to be doing something.

The only thing I find intriguing is the timing of the documentary. Why now? But conspiracy theories suggesting a sinister British conspiracy against Modi and his government are, frankly, for the birds.