Low Hunger Index is Why Government is Giving ‘Free Grains’ to 60 Cr Indians

Five United Nations agencies published the 'State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World’ report earlier this year. This report said that 40% of Indians suffered from food insecurity in 2019-2021 and that India alone accounted for more than one-third of the world's total severely food-insecure population.

This should not surprise us because the government takes pride in the fact that 800 million Indians, meaning 60% of the population queues up for five kilos of free grain and one kilo of dal every month, and has been queueing up for over two years.

The question is how does the state in India respond to such reports? When the previous year’s report came, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala told the Rajya Sabha that the government questioned the methodology of the findings. He said: “Some NGO has done the survey. We have asked them on what basis have they reached this conclusion? They have not replied yet. Whenever a street dog gives birth in our village, even though it bites, our women provide them with sheer (sweet dish). So, in a country where such a tradition exists, and an NGO comes and releases such a report about our children, we should not be sensitive to such reports. As far as these surveys are concerned, even healthy and strong children are counted...there should be awareness in society, our dynamic minister Smriti (Irani) ji has started a Jan Andolan, and 13 crore events have been done.”

In 2012, Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat was asked by the Wall Street Journal why half of Gujarati children under five were stunted, or too short for their age, as of 2006, according to the latest available figures from the Indian government.His response, which was reported by the Times of India was that “the middle class is more beauty-conscious than health-conscious-that is a challenge. If a mother tells her daughter to have milk, they'll have a fight-she'll tell her mother, 'I won't drink milk. I'll get fat.'"