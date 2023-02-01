Lower allocations this year can make the food and nutrition situation difficult for the poor

A troubling aspect of the union budget for the years 2023-24 relates to the allocations in the sectors of food and nutrition. In case of most allocations, there is a decline compared to the previous year or a near stagnation, which also implies a decline in real terms after accounting for inflation.

Although several schemes and programs impact food and nutrition, let's take a sharper look at five leading programs.

The highest expenditure incurred in the context of food and nutrition is on the food subsidy given by the government to the Food Corporation of India under the National Food Security Act. INR 20,8929 crore (one crore=10 million) was spent on this during 2021-22. During the next year the Revised Estimate (RE) for this was INR 21,4696 crore. As compared to this, the allocation for 2023-24 in the recently presented union budget is only INR 13,7207. This is only about two-thirds of last year’s revised budget; however, there is a need for higher allocation when inflation and the increase in population are taken into account.