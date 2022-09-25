Lumpy Skin Disease: Stray cows, slaughter and LSD

The dramatic spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) through western and northern India—with reports of high cattle mortality from the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh—is proportionate to the other endemic condition in these states, namely the stray cattle.

While the primary mode of transmission of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) virus is mechanical via vectors such as mosquitoes, flies, ticks and lice, it also spreads indirectly from sick animals through their milk or nasal and lachrymal secretions, saliva and blood. Sick animals that share the same watering and feeding spaces, and are housed in unhygienic conditions where vectors breed, can be infected both ways.

One of the key reasons for the rapid spread of LSD is the unseasonal heavy rains in July, which triggered an explosion in the population of these vectors. But the insupportable number of stray cattle in these states is another big reason for the massive outbreak, scientists point out.

The presence of stray cattle and their free movement makes for easy transmission of the disease from the infected to healthy animals. In trying to prevent the spread of LSD on their own farms, farmers have also abandoned their sick animals on the street, adding to the number of stray cattle, aggravating the spread of the virus.

Cattle most susceptible to LSD are those with lowered immunity, which are first and foremost the large population of deserted and undernourished stray bovines and those housed in overcrowded gaushalas marked by unhygienic living conditions and chronic shortage of fodder, water and veterinary care.

Stray cattle mostly comprise the non-productive animals turned out onto the streets by owners, either because they have stopped producing milk or they can no longer work or the animal is too sick. There are no buyers for these animals because of the strict slaughter-ban laws in these states, which preclude any form of trade in unproductive animals.