Mahatma Gandhi: In memory of a short man who still walks tall, 74 years after his assassination

Anywhere in the world that Indians travel to, the biggest identifier of the country remains a man assassinated seventy-four years ago. A short man, who did not hold any post but held sway over millions in his pursuit of non-violence.

He was not awarded a Nobel Prize, nor was he the Prime Minister of the newly independent country. When the terrorist Nathuram Godse pumped bullets into the saint, he may have rendered the body dead, but Gandhi’s soul lives on, in his teachings, among his followers spread across the world, with politicians needing to bow before his statue wherever they go.

It has been said often that nobody deserved the Nobel Peace Prize more than Mohandas Gandhi. He was nominated a total of five times -- in 1937, 1938, 1939, 1947, and in 1948, but the prize went to someone else each time. The Norwegian body said that it considered awarding him the prize posthumously, but this was something it had never done before, and hence the idea was flirted with and dropped. In the year the world lost the Mahatma, no Nobel Peace Prize was awarded for “lack of any suitable living candidate”.

Mahatma Gandhi never needed the Nobel, or any other epithet. In 1989, when the prize was awarded to Dalai Lama, the committee said it was “in part to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi”. It is heartening to note that in the following decades after Gandhi’s assassination, known proponents of Gandhian values have been honoured with the coveted prize – Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama among them.

In his memoir, A Promised Land, the former US President Barack Obama says that his primary reason for visiting India was that it was a pilgrimage to the country where Gandhi’s ideals lived. He says he had studied the Mahatma’s writings and “found him giving voice to some of my deepest instincts.

His notion of satyagraha, and the power of nonviolent resistance to stir the conscience, his insistence on our common humanity and the essential oneness of all religions, and his belief in every society’s obligation to recognize the equal worth and dignity of all people.” Obama goes on to say that Gandhi’s efforts to rid India of its colonial masters had “set off a moral charge that pulsed through the globe.”