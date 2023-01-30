After his arrival from Calcutta (Kolkata) on September 9, 1947, Gandhi was motored straight to the then Birla House (today Gandhi Smriti). On his usual visits to Delhi, Gandhi preferred staying at the Harijan Basti (settlement), also called Valmiki Mandir at Delhi’s Panchkuian Road. However, as refugees from West Punjab had occupied the Basti after the partition of 1947, there were concerns for his security.

Birla House was acquired by the government in 1971, and it was converted into a national memorial and dedicated to the nation on August 15, 1973.

The imposing structure of the simple Lutyen’s style bungalow where the minimalistic man had occupied just two small rooms has been witness to developments in post-independent India. It was here, impelled by the communal riots, that Gandhi declared his intention to fast for an indefinite period. Only on receiving an assurance from all communities did he break his fast – the last one – by taking a glass of orange juice from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Today, as a place of pilgrimage for millions of people from all parts of India and even beyond her shores, this is a place where humanity continues to come as if to atone for the sin committed by one of us on that Friday evening 75 years ago.

The preserves at Gandhi Smriti include the room where Mahatma Gandhi lived and the prayer ground where he held a mass congregation every evening. It is here where the Martyr’s Column stands with the date and time of Gandhi’s death inscribed on a pillar and his last words Hey Ram! Just next to the lawns, a bronze flame – by sculptor Shankho Chaudhury – sends the message of continued hope and faith.

On the one hand, a larger than life statue of Gandhi at the entrance of Gandhi Smriti with a boy and a girl holding a dove in their hands standing on either side, emerging out of the globe, symbolizing his universal concern for the poor and the deprived, welcomes everybody, and on the other one can’t help but notice the three canons outside the National Defence College opposite, pointing in the direction of the memorial.

The canons stand either in total defiance of Gandhi’s ideologies or can even be interpreted as a salutation in ‘silence’ to his eternal spirit.

The journey through the museum presents a holistic perspective of Gandhi’s enigmatic life with an understanding of the greatness of simplicity and truth, which he exemplified. The Eternal Gandhi Multi-Media Exhibition – an interactive and interpretative museum by nature and spirit – is an attempt to help children and youngsters understand Gandhi through the creative media.