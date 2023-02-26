‘Make space for the youth’

As the Congress's 85th plenary session concludes in Raipur on Sunday, we asked a bunch of political observers how they see the road ahead.

Writer and political analyst Raju Parulekar feels if the youth are not nudged in a positive direction, they will hurtle down the other way. The youth need to feel empowered and their ideas and idealism should be trusted because tomorrow’s India is theirs.

He also insists that an opponent playing dirty at every turn cannot be fought by fair means. Playing fair is a luxury you do not have if it’s not a level playing field.

Here's is the detailed conversation: