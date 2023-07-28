Herald View: Manipur didn’t happen. Or did it?

During the six years that Venkaiah Naidu presided over the Rajya Sabha, he apparently declined every Opposition notice for discussion under Rule 267. Yet the present Rajya Sabha chairman cited the record of his predecessor to observe that this rule had become a convenient tool to disrupt proceedings.

While the business of the House certainly cannot be suspended under Rule 267 every week, there are occasions when it is necessary, as the Opposition noted. It was also pointed out that Naidu’s predecessor in the chair, Hamid Ansari, allowed discussions under Rule 267 four times during his term.

The government’s abject failure to stabilise Manipur over three months is surely an issue that deserves a thorough discussion. Yet the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha agreed only to a discussion under Rule 176, allowing a couple of hours at best. Further, to defocus attention, even in this narrow window of time, leader of the house Piyush Goyal insisted that the discussion cover assaults on women in Opposition-ruled states as well.

It was made to look like the discussion was meant to focus on the video gone viral. Horrendous as that footage was, there was much more the government had to account for on the question of Manipur—nearly 160 dead, 60,000 reportedly displaced, hundreds of churches allegedly torched—and, nearly three months into the crisis, not the first sign of hope that the crisis may be resolved.

In the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy drawing other pies in the sky—India, “Mitron”, will be among the “top three economies” if he is returned to power—while Manipur burns.

The collapse of law and order in the hill state and the ways in which various hues of nativist hatred are surfacing in adjoining states are making the entire North-East look unstable. But if you were to judge from the activity in Parliament, all this could be playing out in a parallel universe—while our very own Nero is busy playing another fiddle.