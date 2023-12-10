Manipur is still burning, but who cares?

The state of Manipur, which erupted in ethnic violence more than seven months ago, is still burning. But it has gone off media headlines long since, and both the Centre and N. Biren Singh’s state government have been busy affecting a fake normalcy.

The state cabinet has legalised the sale and trade of liquor in Manipur, a dry state since 1991, when insurgent groups enforced prohibition. Biren Singh must feel emboldened because the valley, now ‘cleansed’ of tribals, is loyal to him.

By regulating liquor sales in the state, Singh said, the state expects to rake up annual revenues of Rs 600 crore. As further evidence of normalcy, Union home minister Amit Shah announced a ‘historic’ peace agreement with the UNLF (United National Liberation Front), a valley-based separatist outfit that has been demanding an independent Manipur from the mid-1960s.

Modi–Shah, as every child knows, rarely say or do things less grand than ‘historic’, but it turns out the agreement was signed with an inconsequential Pambei faction of the UNLF; the more powerful Koirang faction, still based in Myanmar, has denounced the “betrayal”.