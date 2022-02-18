Manmohan Singh gave Modi a lashing in his own soft way that he won’t forget in a hurry

In his reply to the debate on the President’s address in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned Jawaharlal Nehru multiple times, emphasizing “today I will only talk of Nehru”.

At one point, quoting from an Independence Day speech Nehru made from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi claimed that Nehru was “helpless” when “war in Korea” impacted prices of commodities in India.

“The first PM of the country was helpless. Pandit Nehru also said if something happens in America, it affects the prices of our commodities,” he contended.

Juxtaposing then and now, Narendra Modi said that if the Congress were ruling India “now”, it would have blamed inflation on Covid-19 and run away. “Nehru left Goa to fend for itself to protect his global image. He let satyagrahis in Goa march to their deaths in 1955."

Just the other day, on February 16, 2022, in a speech in Punjab, addressing an election rally, Narendra Modi had launched a frontal assault on Nehru and Indira Gandhi for their alleged failure to annex Kartarpur Sahib, allowing “three chances to go to waste—in 1947, 1965 and 1971.”

Modi and Manmohan Singh are a study in contrast. Twitterati, a day after the former Prime Minister threw his gauntlet into the ring, were calling Singh an ‘uncut diamond’ and asking people who were denigrating him, “mocking the Kohinoor”, to feel ashamed. “What are you all denigrating him, and for what? That he didn't send ‘ppl’ to jail for jokes? Gave 7.7% GDP? Didn't spend billions on personal marketing? Didn't have an army of trolls to descend on anybody?”